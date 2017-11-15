Community mourns loss of Perla Rodriguez

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN is learning new details about the tragic death of well-known Wichita woman, Perla Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, 42, was found dead by blunt force trauma in her home on Parkridge Street earlier this week. Her boyfriend, Travis J Becker Jr., was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder.

Rodriguez worked for Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, WASAC, as the director of outreach services. WASAC worked hand in hand with many community organizations, so Rodriguez was known widely throughout the community.

“What happened to her should not overshadow who she was. She meant so much to so many people and the work that she did is going to live on in our community for years and years and years,” Jennifer White, executive director at ICT SOS said.

White recalls working with Rodriguez especially in their prevention education efforts.

WASAC released a statement, saying in part, “Perla was a critical member of our team providing guidance for the education and outreach we do in our community. We miss her terribly. Our love and support goes out to those who knew her and especially to her family.”

