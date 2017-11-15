Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting

By Published: Updated:
Jeremy Honeycutt

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after a drive-by shooting in south Wichita.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a drive-by around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Gidley. It is just west of 31st and Hydraulic streets.

Officers said they found 51-year-old Michael Nelson in the street with a gunshot wound. Nelson was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Wichita police arrested 37-year-old Jeremy L. Honeycutt on suspicion of first-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

It is Wichita’s 28th homicide this year.

