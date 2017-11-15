80 firefighters battle massive warehouse fire in St. Louis

Published:
St. Louis warehouse fire. (Courtesy: KSDK-TV)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Around 80 firefighters in St. Louis are battling a massive fire in a warehouse in the city’s Botanical Heights neighborhood.

The fire began around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the basement of the warehouse and grew quickly. Smoke could be seen from several miles away and flames were visible from Interstate 64, several blocks away.

KMOV reports that two firefighters suffered injuries that are not believed to be serious. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a collapsed wall smashed a fire truck that was apparently unoccupied.

The cause of the fire is not known.

