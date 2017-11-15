Woman killed when trash truck backs over her

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 79-year-old woman was killed when a trash truck backed over her. It happened around 1 p.m. on Laurel Drive near 21st and Webb.

Police said the driver of the trash truck did not see the woman walking in the road. The truck backed over her.

She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are still interviewing the truck driver and nearby residents about the accident. The management team for the trash company also arrived on scene.

