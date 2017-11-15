Related Coverage The best Black Friday apps

Website WalletHub today released its report on 2017’s Best Stores for Black Friday.

WalletHub surveyed nearly 10,000 deals from 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2017 Black Friday ad scans to identify the stores offering the biggest discounts in various product categories such as “Appliances,” “Jewelry” and “Toys.”

The following are some highlights from the report:

Best Black Friday Retailers (Avg. % Discount) 1 Kohl’s (66.32%) 6 Bealls Florida (52.78%) 2 JCPenney (66.30%) 7 Sears (50.09%) 3 Belk (62.75%) 8 Macy’s (45.58%) 4 Stage (60.82%) 9 Fred Meyer (43.88%) 5 Shopko (55.93%) 10 AAFES (37.25%)

To view the full report and each retailer’s rank click here.

