WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Thunder are off to their best start in franchise history at 10-1, and hoping to keep the success going tomorrow night when they host the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. at Intrust Bank Arena.

Forward Mark MacMillan came into the KSN studio to share his thoughts on both the team’s and his success. A lot of these players are new to Wichita, but they’re all coming together and playing some great hockey!