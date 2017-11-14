Wichita teachers vote to accept USD 259 contract offer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Members of the United Teachers of Wichita have agreed to accept a tentative agreement offered by the Wichita Board of Education. The statement comes in a post on the UTW Facebook page.

The statement said more than 77 percent of those who voted approved of the agreement.

According to the UTW post, 2,227 members approved the school board’s contract offer. A total of 648 members voted against it.

The UTW post says the next step in the process is for the Wichita school board to vote on the matter.