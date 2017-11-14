Wichita teachers vote to accept USD 259 contract offer

KSNW-TV Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Members of the United Teachers of Wichita have agreed to accept a tentative agreement offered by the Wichita Board of Education. The statement comes in a post on the UTW Facebook page.

The statement said more than 77 percent of those who voted approved of the agreement.

According to the UTW post, 2,227 members approved the school board’s contract offer. A total of 648 members voted against it.

The UTW post says the next step in the process is for the Wichita school board to vote on the matter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s