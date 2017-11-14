Wichita police identify overnight homicide victim

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman whose body was found inside a home in the northwest part of the city has been identified by family members.

Relatives say 42-year-old Perla Rodriguez was found inside a residence in the 2200 block of N. Parkridge Street. The woman died as a result of blunt force trauma.

The investigation began around 10:30 p.m. Monday when officers were called to the home about a case of found property in Andover.

“Some of the victim’s property was located in Andover by the Andover Police Department. They called us,” said Lt. Todd Ojile, Wichita Police Department.

Police were unable to make contact with the victim inside. Several hours later, police received a call from Olathe police in regards to suspicious character call.

“Property along with a vehicle was located in Olathe, belonging to the same individual which property belonged to in Andover,” added Ojile.

Again, police went to the home on Parkridge, and they were unable to make contact with the victim. Police forced their way into the home.

“A 42-year-old woman was found in the home. The woman was pronounced at 3:57 a.m.,” said Lt. Ojile.

A 37-year-old man was taken into custody by Olathe police. Wichita police are heading to Olathe to question the man in regards to the homicide. Police are also at the home on Parkridge.

“It will be a long process at the home. We should be there most of the day,” said Lt. Ojile. “We’re only a few hours into it, we have a lot of answers we haven’t got. A lot of questions, we don’t have answers to.”

Police haven’t identified the woman who was killed or the suspect. However, they did tell KSN the woman and man had a relationship, and the man had lived at the home on Parkridge off and on.

The homicide is the 27th of the year in Wichita. KSN will continue to follow this story online with the latest developments.

Investigating homicide in west Wichita. Suspect in custody. More details at the 1000 briefing. — Chief Gordon Ramsay (@chieframsay) November 14, 2017

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.