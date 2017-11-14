‘Where am I supposed to go?’ Man forced out of his apartment after fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Village Green Apartment residents are out of a place to live after an electrical panel caught fire and destroyed three apartments on Sunday. Since then, fire crews confirmed tenants would have to evacuate the premise until repairs were made. Today, we caught up with the tenants who were forced to evacuate.

“They are trying to blame us for the fire as if it was our fault or something,” said one current resident. “Luckily, my apartment is fine, but they told one lady that she had too many things plugged into her outlets.”

KSN spoke with another resident who said he was threatened with an eviction notice, and this isn’t the first time.

“I wonder how they would feel if their apartment caught fire, and they had nowhere else to go,” questioned Julian Gonzalez, who was forced out of his apartment after the fire. “If it wasn’t for the Red Cross, I would be homeless right now.”

Red Cross is currently serving as aid to the residents who were asked to evacuate their apartments.

“I only get to stay here until Thursday, but after that, where am I going to go?”

Management of the apartments said that they used all the resources possible and followed policy guidelines. KSN spoke to owner, Paul Wigner who said he understands that holiday season is probability the worst time for this to happen to someone but the fire was out of their control.

“People try to place blame wherever they can,” said Winger. “We didn’t have any other units to place those tenants in, and to be honest, we are just thankful that no one was hurt. We did refund people their security deposits, and the rent that they paid this month.”

