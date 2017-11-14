Wanted: Bobby Lee Anthony Cozo

Bobby is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for BURGLARY AND THEFT CHARGES. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.
Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.
Name: Bobby Lee Anthony Cozo
Born: 1984
Ht/Wt: 5′ 11″ – 204 lbs.
Other:
White Male
Blonde hair / Green eyes
Tattoo Right Side of Face; Tattoo Front and Side of Neck
