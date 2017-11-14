Video of Walmart employees throwing out food goes viral

A video taken at an Ohio Walmart is causing some confusion in the Sunflower State.

Walmart in Celina, Ohio issued a statement after a video of their employees throwing out food went viral by a Facebook user.

The Ohio store said a tornado knocked out power for more than half the day on November 5. The power outage contaminated the food, making it unsafe to eat. They said associates were following health department protocol.

KSN News received several messages from viewers voicing their concerns that this was happening in Salina, Kansas. However, it did not happen there.

The Walmart in Salina issued a statement on their Facebook page saying:

We would like to share some information on how food is donated to the local food banks. Food that hasn’t expired, been opened, has been maintained within the proper temperature range, and deemed safe is very often donated to the local food bank. In some rare situations food has to be thrown away to keep unsafe product from being donated and possibly making people sick. Your Salina, KS Walmart has donated $150,876 in product to the food bank this fiscal year. Last year $133,665 was donated. The 11 store market that our store is in has donated $740,050 in food products this year. The video being circulated on Facebook is not our store, but we wanted to share with all of you what we do to support the local food bank.”

Meanwhile here is what Walmart said about the incident in Celina, Ohio.

We have fielded a number of calls regarding a video circulating on Facebook showing our associates throwing out food, and we wanted our customers and community to understand the situation. Unfortunately, due to a tornado that affected our store in Celina, Ohio on November 5, the food being disposed of was unsafe for consumption after the store lost power for 14 hours. Per internal and health department policies, we followed proper procedures by disposing of the food.

