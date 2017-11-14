Thursday at 10: Back in the game

KSNW-TV

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — A small southeast Kansas town has a big chance to show people what they’re made of.

Netflix has been in Independence, Kansas filming the third season of the football series “Last Chance U,” a show that highlights athletes who have one last shot at earning their way into a Division 1 football program by playing at a community college.

But it’s also a chance for the residents of Independence to prove what their town is made of.

Join KSN’s Ashonti Ford Thursday at 10 for a look at the town and the players who are “Back in the Game”.

