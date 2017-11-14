Police: 42-year-old woman dead from blunt force trauma; authorities questioning man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a 42-year-old woman’s death. She died as a result of blunt force trauma.

It started last night around 10:30 p.m. Officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of North Parkridge in regards to a found property case in Andover.

“Andover PD had found some property, and we were trying to make contact with the owner of the property here in Wichita,” said Lt. Todd Ojile, Wichita Police Department.

Police were unable to make contact with a person inside. Several hours later, police received a call from Olathe police in regards to suspicious character call.

“Property along with a vehicle was located in Olathe belonging to the same individual which property belonged to in Andover,” added Ojile.

Again, police went to the home on Parkridge, and they were unable to make contact. Police forced their way into the home.

“A 42-year-old woman was found in the home. The woman was pronounced at 3:57 a.m.,” said Lt. Ojile.

A 37-year-old man was taken into custody by Olathe police. Wichita police are heading to Olathe to question the man in regard’s to the homicide.

Right now, officers are still at the home on Parkridge investigating.

“It will be a long process at the home. We should be there most of the day,” said Lt. Ojile.

Police haven’t identified the woman who was killed or the suspect. However, they did tell KSN the woman and man had a relationship.

The homicide is the 27th of the year in Wichita. KSN will follow this story and have more today on KSN News at noon, 5 and 6 p.m.

Investigating homicide in west Wichita. Suspect in custody. More details at the 1000 briefing. — Chief Gordon Ramsay (@chieframsay) November 14, 2017

