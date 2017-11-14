McPherson man sentenced to more than 5 years for child abuse, aggravated battery

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A McPherson man was sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for child abuse and aggravated battery, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Christopher Charles Shafer, 36, was sentenced in McPherson County District Court by Judge Marilyn Wilder to 68 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Shafer was found guilty in June following a bench trial of one count of felony abuse of a child and one count of felony aggravated battery. The convictions stemmed from a crime that occurred in February 2012.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Wichita Police Department Special Investigations Bureau.

