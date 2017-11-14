Kansas State offers walk, rally to respond to racism

By Published: Updated:
Kansas State University (KSN File Photo)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Kansas State University and residents of Manhattan are planning a walk and rally to reject discrimination on the university campus.

All classes from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. will be cancelled for Tuesday’s K-State Unity Walk and a rally called KSUnite. The event will be followed by a series of discussions about related issues.

Student body president Jack Ayres and Darrell Reese, president of the Black Student Union, will host the event. University President Richard Myers will discuss steps to help the community move forward and unite.

The event comes after a noose and racist flyers were found on the campus in recent months. Last month, a 21-year-old black man defaced his own car with racist graffiti in what he described as a Halloween prank that got out of hand.

