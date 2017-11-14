Kansas State beats UMKC 72-51

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Forwards Dean Wade and Mawdo Sallah neared double-doubles, and junior Barry Brown led the game in scoring with 14 points, as the Wildcats put together a team effort to drop UMKC 72-51 at Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday night.

Wade and Sallah each put up 11 points, and added 8 and 9 rebounds, respectively, while 10 Wildcats got on the scoreboard on Tuesday, including four in double digits.

HOW IT HAPPENED

A fast-paced affair early, both teams traded buckets out of the gates, as UMKC was able to claim an early lead behind two 3-pointers in the opening minutes. K-State matched with points of their own, as the teams were knotted at 11 nearly midway through the first half.

Only a few possessions later, the Wildcats benefitted from back-to-back second-chance points from Mawdo Sallah, who collected a pair of missed-baskets and turned them into points. Sallah’s offensive awareness helped set the tone for the team and would give the Wildcats the lead at 15-11; a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the way.

Late in the first half, K-State got a boost on an evasive drive by Xavier Sneed that resulted in an explosive dunk. Sneed’s spark led to their largest lead of 14 going into the break, as the Wildcats led the ‘Roos 34-20 at halftime. Barry Brown led the Wildcat scorers with 9 points on 2-of-6 from the field, including a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line. As a team, K-State shot 8-of-10 from the stripe at the half.

The Wildcat defense held UMKC to just 23 percent from the floor in the first half, forcing 9 turnovers, and allowing only 4 points in the paint at the half. Kamau Stokes led with 2 steals going into the break.

Sallah continued his hot hand out of the locker room by scoring the opening basket on a dish from Brown, and defended his own basket on the following possession by blocking a UMKC jumper. Coming off of the bench, Sallah accounted for 11 of the 25 K-State bench points, and was one of four K-State players to hit double digits.

Similar to his dunk in the first half, Sneed kept the energy going in the second half, but in a different way. Leading by 20, Sneed connected on a four-point play after being fouled on a 3-pointer. Sneed connected on 2-of-3 from behind the arc in the game, scoring 13 points in the game.

As a team, the Wildcats shot 40 percent on 24-of-59 from the field, and outrebounded the Kangaroos, 46-28. Brown led the Wildcats in scoring with 14, while Brown and Wade dished a team-best 4 assists each, and Sallah led all players with 9 rebounds in the game.

Defensively, K-State carried out the trend of the first half, forcing difficult shots for UMKC and holding them to just 26 percent shooting from the field and only 4 points in the paint in the game. Isaiah Ross led the Kangaroos in scoring with 12 points.

Tuesday night’s victory against UMKC marks the Wildcats’ second win on the season, and 18 consecutive wins against non-conference opponents for the Wildcats, dating back to 2015.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Mawdo Sallah – Coming off the bench, Sallah scored a season-high 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field, and recorded a game-high 9 rebounds, 3 of which came offensively.

STAT OF THE GAME

16 – K-State recorded 16 second-chance points in the game, as the Wildcats outscored the Kangaroos 16-4 in the category. The awareness on the boards, recording 13 offensive rebounds, and the team’s resiliency on second chances helped the Wildcats set the tone in the game.

SEASON RECORD UPDATE

K-State 2-0 (0-0 Big 12)

UMKC 1-2 (0-0 WAC)

IN THEIR WORDS

K-State Head Coach Bruce Weber

On the early struggles…

“There was a stretch there that was a struggle but we just did a great job on defense and stayed locked in. That is important. I have tried to emphasize to not look at scores because every game is different. We made threes against American and blitzed them. Wichita State made threes against [UMKC] and blitzed them. Every game is different. You have to credit (head coach) Kareem [Richardson]. They did not press us hard and then they switched everything. We had not faced that and we got a little stagnant, again to their credit.”

On Mawdo Sallah…

“I texted him before the game and said that in those first couple of exhibition games he did not get any rebounds and that these last few games he has gotten some rebounds. I said that if you focus on rebounding and getting better defensively that the other stuff will come and tonight he gets 11 points. He does have a nice touch on those little short jumpers but I am not going to let him shoot threes. Probably more important is his maturity. When I went to make a home visit, my flight was delayed and I saw him at 1 a.m. To his credit he stayed up and we talked. But I went back to the coaches and said ‘One of the reasons we need him is because we need him for our locker room’. We need his leadership because he is older and mature. I also liked that he kept a great attitude because he wanted to start, but Makol [Mawien] played well the other day, so he started.”

BEYOND THE BOXSCORE

K-State is now 2-0 to start a season for the 15 th time in the last 16 seasons and have won its second game of the season in 15 consecutive seasons.

time in the last 16 seasons and have won its second game of the season in 15 consecutive seasons. K-State is now 89-5 (.946) in non-conference play at home dating back to 2006-07, including 87-4 (.947) mark during the regular season… The Wildcats have won 78 of their last 81 non-conference home games, including 18 in a row dating back to 2015.

K-State is 18-1 all-time against UMKC, including 12-0 at home (11-0 at Bramlage Coliseum).

K-State has now held 60 opponents to 60 points or less in the Weber era… UMKC was held to just 51 points on 26.0 percent shooting (13-of-50), including 28.6 percent (8-of-28) from 3-point range… The Kangaroos were forced into 23 turnovers with the Wildcats holding a 22-11 edge in points off turnovers.

K-State held a 32-4 advantage in the paint over UMKC with a 46-28 rebounding edge.

Four K-State players scored in double figures, as the team has had at least four players register double figures in each of its first two games… The team has had at least four players score in double figures 21 times in the last 37 games dating back to last season.

WHAT’S NEXT

K-State continues its homestand on Friday, Nov. 17, as the Wildcats play host to UC Irvine (1-1) at 8 p.m., in the second game of women’s and men’s basketball doubleheader at Bramlage Coliseum. Tickets are available starting at $10, while fans can take advantage of the Wildcat 4 Pack for just $30. The contest will be televised on FOX Sports Kansas City (state of Kansas/Kansas City area), K-StateHD.TV (free) and ESPN3 (outside of state of Kansas).