Holiday travel tips: What you need to know

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As we get closer to the holidays, traveling is on many people’s minds. The holiday travel season starts next Wednesday, and AAA officials expect it to be a busy one.

AAA plans to release their holiday travel forecast on Thursday, but a AAA Kansas spokesman told KSN’s Amanda Aguilar that it’s busier than in past years.

According to Shawn Steward, roads will have more cars this holiday season.

Steward recommended drivers: slow down, leave space between the car in front, and budget extra time for traffic.

One thing that can impact holiday travel is the recent spike in gas prices. AAA released a report that shows Kansas gas prices are 20-30 percent higher compared to recent years.

“It’s a supply and demand thing, so more people have been out driving this fall and the prices have stayed pretty stable and even been jumping up a little bit as we’ve seen here in Wichita in the last day or so,” said Steward.

Airports are also expected to see more passengers this holiday travel season.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) wants travelers to be aware of the new screening procedures.

TSA typically asked travelers to place laptops in a separate bin while going through the security checkpoint. However, passengers must now place any electronic devices bigger than a cell phone in a separate bin too. This rule also applies to food in carry-on bags.

According to TSA officials, this is a way to de-clutter carry-on bags so screeners can examine the contents more closely.

In order to keep the lines from getting too long, Steward said travelers should pack their bags to be screened — meaning items should be easy to pull out and put back inside quickly.

“We just want to make sure people are aware of these additional screening level, so they don’t delay the lines further,” Steward said.

The TSA has additional travel tips on their website.