Heifers stolen in Hodgeman County

HODGEMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement in one Kansas county are on the lookout for cattle thieves after 12 head were stolen over the weekend.

It happened in the northwest part of Hodgeman County.

The undersheriff tells KSN that unfortunately they don’t have any leads yet. Kendal Lothman, the state’s livestock investigator, is assisting in the search.

Lothman said cattle thefts are common in Kansas.

A representative with the Kansas Livestock Association says they have a program that gives up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest when a KLA members cattle gets stolen.

Depending on the weight of the cattle the loss of twelve heifers could cost nearly $15,000 dollars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hodgeman County Sheriff’s office.

Cattle theft can come with a huge price tag.

The last year the state has stats on cattle theft was 2014, when there were 43 cases worth more than $330,000.

Between 2010 and 2014, officials report more than $1 million worth of cattle were stolen.

In 2015, the state created a Livestock and Brand Investigative Unit.

If caught, the criminal faces up to a year in jail and a fine of up to one-hundred thousand dollars.