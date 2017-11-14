Dog attacked in east Wichita park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating after a dog was attacked in east Wichita. It happened around noon Sunday at Chisholm Creek Park near K-96 and Oliver.

The owners say they were walking their 9-month old dog named Cody when it was attacked by an unleashed pit bull.

They say the owner came running after his dog and finally got him to release Cody.

“He’s got a large scratch down the side of his face, and the pitbull got ahold of his jowl. He has 5 stitches,” said Darwin Haring, dog’s owner.

The Haring’s say Cody will recover. As for the dog who did this to him, he’s still on the loose.

In Wichita, dogs must be on leashes or in fenced yards at all times, when they are outside.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.