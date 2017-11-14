Clearwater residents say no to Tyson

CLEARWATER, Kan. (KSNW) – Dozens of people attended a Clearwater city council meeting to voice their concerns about Tyson possibly building a chicken plant near the town.

Nobody spoke in favor of the Tyson chicken plant in Clearwater or nearby.

The city is now going to send a resolution to Sedgwick County commissioners saying they don’t want it here.

More than 70 people attended this meeting. Many people demanded the city draft a resolution to say no Tyson in or near Clearwater.

One city council member voted against this resolution. But, there was enough support to vote in the resolution that will go to the county commission.

“They have to consider these issues and do something to mitigate that publicly, that says before they make a deal, that there is no issue with contamination, there is no issue with the amount of water that they’re going to use…they have to declare where that water is going to come from,” said Burt Ussery, Clearwater mayor.

“It’s great to see this kind of support, Tyson has violation, after violation, after violation it’s not something we want or need in Sedgwick County,” said Robin Ragland Smith, against Tyson plant.

During the meeting people talked about their environmental concerns and what the plant would give back to the community. KSN will continue to follow this resolution as it makes its way to the county commission.

KSN also reached out to Tyson officials regarding the vote.

They said they don’t have a specific comment about the matter, but say their plans in Kansas are on hold while they evaluate their options.