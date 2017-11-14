Child located after stealing jar of money for injured Wichita officer

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police located the boy who took a jar of donations for Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn. Arterburn was run over by a suspect earlier this year.

The video is from Discount Cigarettes and Gas. You can see the boy go up to the front, and he is about to pay for his items. He swiftly grabs the jar full of donations and leaves. The store owner says it was just a kid being a kid.

“I believe it’s just a dumb kid thing. He saw an opportunity to take some money, and I don’t think he realizes what or who he was stealing from, so let’s just chalk up to being a child,” said Phong Nguyen, Discount Cigarettes and Gas.

