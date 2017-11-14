Cell phone charger causes small fire at Winfield High School

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – A small fire forced Winfield High School to be evacuated for a short time Tuesday morning.

School officials said a cell phone charger caught fire in a classroom. A teacher was able to extinguish the fire by using an extinguisher.

Due to the fire, the alarm was activated, and students were evacuated from the school. Custodial staff ventilated the smoke, and students returned to class.

The fire department was contacted. However, they were not dispatched to the school because the fire was small, identified, and quickly isolated according to the district.

