Airport officials share travel tips ahead of the holidays

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Millions of people are going to be traveling for Thanksgiving, and there are new rules you need to know if you’re flying.

Travelers will now have to place all electronics larger than a cell phone in bins for X-ray screening.

That’s at the regular security checkpoints.

It started about a month ago, and it’s similar to the way you would normally have your laptop screened.

“There are no changes to what passengers can bring to an airport,” said Jay Brainard, TSA Kansas federal security director. “You can still bring the same items to the airport through security. However, TSA constantly evaluates and updates our screening procedures to stay ahead of evolving threats.”

TSA officials say they expect to screen about 500 more people per day during the holidays.

So there are a few things you can do to make going through security faster.

Make sure to pack any liquids that are 3.4 ounces or more, in your checked baggage.

Take out food and place it in a bin.

And, don’t bring wrapped gifts as carry-ons in case they need to be opened by security.