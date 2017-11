WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State got off to a scorching start against Charleston, leading by 25 points at the half against the Cougars. Things didn’t go quite as smoothly for the Shockers in the second half, but they still were able to cruise to a 81-63 win and move to 2-0 heading into next week’s Maui Invitational.

Senior Shaq Morris led the Shockers with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Wichita State’s first game in Maui is next Monday against Cal.