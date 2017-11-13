Taylor Swift to perform at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2018

By Published:
This cover image released by Big Machine shows art for her upcoming album, "reputation," expected Nov. 10. (Big Machine via AP)

Pop star Taylor Swift is coming to Kansas City, MO.

Swift announced the first round of dates for her Reputation Stadium Tour, and Arrowhead Stadium is on the list. She’ll perform at the home of the Chiefs on Sept. 18.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on December 13th. If you’re a Ticketmaster Verified Fan, you’ll be able to purchase the tickets in advance. Registration is currently open and continues until November 28th.

Just head to this website to find out more.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s