Taylor Swift to perform at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2018

Pop star Taylor Swift is coming to Kansas City, MO.

Swift announced the first round of dates for her Reputation Stadium Tour, and Arrowhead Stadium is on the list. She’ll perform at the home of the Chiefs on Sept. 18.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on December 13th. If you’re a Ticketmaster Verified Fan, you’ll be able to purchase the tickets in advance. Registration is currently open and continues until November 28th.

Just head to this website to find out more.

