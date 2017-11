WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police need help locating three burglary suspects

Timothy Smith, Elijah Martinez, and Michael Baker are wanted on burglary charges. The three have active warrants in reference to several burglaries in Wichita.

If you know the whereabouts of the men, call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

