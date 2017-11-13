Man in critical condition after being stabbed by his brother

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest.

KSN was told it happened in the 2700 block of South Hillside about 2 a.m.

Officers said a 24-year-old man was stabbed by his 25-year-old brother. The man was taken to the hospital. He is in critical but stable condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

