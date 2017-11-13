Intrust Bank Arena’s north entrance reopens

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Intrust Bank Arena will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA basketball tournament in March 2018, but preparations have already begun.

Today, Intrust Bank Arena reopens Entrance C on the north side, after several renovations.

Back in March, Sedgwick County commissioners approved a bid to renovate the facility. According to our news partner, The Wichita Eagle, the entrance facelift was nearly $2 million dollars.

The construction project doubled the square footage of the lobby, doubled the size of the exterior plaza area, doubled the number of sets of entrance doors, and added stairs from the lobby to the main concourse and from the main concourse to the upper concourse.

Intrust Bank Arena will hold a ribbon cutting to officially reopen Entrance C at 8:30 a.m. Guests can park in Lot 2 or 3 on the north side, and use Entrance C to enter.

Other projects

Intrust Bank Arena announced a few months ago that free WiFi is now available to the public. The arena worked with Cox to install nearly seven miles of cable and 600 ft. of optic cable.

Officials said the total cost of the WiFi project was $1.1 million.

The city also has other projects in mind, ahead of March Madness.

Naftzger Park: The city has asked for public input on the renovation of Naftzger Park. However, city officials said they are unsure if it will be ready for the tournament.

Douglas Underpass: City officials plan on making structural improvements under the railroad.

Douglas Avenue: Wichitans might already notice improvements along Douglas Avenue. The city added color-changing light towers from Washington to Main. City officials are planning sidewalk improvements and landscaping.

Old Town: Construction in old town is coming soon, which includes aesthetic improvements to the rail crossings at First and Second streets.