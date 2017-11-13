Goessel teacher, coach resigns after photo surfaces

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Parents and students in a small Kansas town are concerned after a photo surfaced that shows a teacher and a student hugging.

It’s this photo they’re worried about. We’ve blurred the faces of both parties involved to protect their identities.

KSN reached out to law enforcement officials who say they have investigated but they did not find a victim.

Still, many in the Goessel community are bothered so much so that they spoke before the school board tonight.

That teacher and coach is no longer with the Goessel school district.

Tonight’s meeting was filled with parents with different opinions on the photo, some saying the school has done its job, and others, saying it hasn’t.

It wasn’t a typical school board meeting at Goessel Elementary Monday evening. Emotional parents spoke about the picture that has many people talking.

“People who are seeing this picture and hearing about this situation are certainly more appalled than anybody we experience in the community,” said a concerned parent.

Some parents said the relationship between the teacher and student pictured didn’t look appropriate. They expressed their disappointment the board didn’t take action sooner. Other parents said both the student and teacher are coming under fire.

“She’s having lots of criticism from the community, there’s a teacher or coach who, I’ve said, I think he’s a great coach that career may be over because of something like this,” said Marc Knowles, Goessel.

Some parents attended to support the school district, one parent also stating the teacher was her daughter’s volleyball coach. She described him as caring and visible in the community.

“She never felt unsafe or anything like that so, she’s struggling,” said Kristy Turner, Goessel.

Superintendent John Fast couldn’t talk to us on camera but said quote “Goessel has an outstanding reputation for educating our students…our top concern is always safety.”

After much public comment, the board met and approved the teacher’s resignation. He is no longer with the district.

The sheriff’s office found no evidence of a crime or any victims, so no charges are filed.