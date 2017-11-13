Gas prices up 20 to 30 percent from a year ago as Thanksgiving approaches

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – As next week’s busy Thanksgiving travel weekend approaches, motorists in Kansas and across the country are paying more for gasoline this fall, compared to recent years according to AAA.

While the average price of gas in Kansas remained the same from a week ago – $2.40/gallon – that price is 23 percent higher than one year ago, when the statewide average was $1.95.

“Many cities across Kansas are seeing gas prices 20 percent to 30 percent higher, when compared to the same time in 2016,” said Jennifer Haugh, AAA Kansas spokeswoman. “Gasoline supply has been limited by strong demand this October and November, keeping the price at the pumps higher. As Kansans prepare to travel for Thanksgiving dinner with friends and family, they will need to budget a bit more for gas this year. We’re still in pretty good shape nationally, though, as Kansas has the 12th lowest state gas price average in the United States this week.”

Of the 10 Kansas cities regularly highlighted by AAA Kansas (see chart below), six have higher gas prices this week, two are lower, and Emporia remained the same.

Today Last Week Last Month Last Year National $2.56 $2.53 $2.48 $2.17 Kansas $2.40 $2.40 $2.29 $1.95 Emporia $2.40 $2.40 $2.25 $1.87 Garden City $2.46 $2.40 $2.25 $1.97 Hays $2.43 $2.41 $2.31 $2.10 KCK $2.43 $2.45 $2.28 $1.93 Lawrence $2.44 $2.49 $2.30 $1.87 Manhattan $2.45 $2.42 $2.42 $1.97 Pittsburg $2.33 $2.31 $2.26 $1.90 Salina $2.37 $2.34 $2.19 $1.89 Topeka $2.37 $2.36 $2.26 $1.83 Wichita $2.34 $2.36 $2.25 $1.93

