WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There is still plenty of time to vote, but Scott City vs. Holcomb is currently in control for the Friday Football Fever Game of the Week. The Beavers vs. Longhorns matchup currently has over 80 percent of the vote.

Derby vs. Northwest is in second place with around 12 percent of the vote, with Andale vs. McPherson in third place with four percent. Voting will remain open until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, and we’ll announce the winning matchup on Wednesday’s KSN News at 6!