Freeport votes to dissolve; Frederick votes to remain

FREDERICK, Kan. (KSNW) – One of Kansas’ tiniest towns has failed again to vote itself out of existence

Rice County’s Frederick and Harper County’s Freeport were on the ballot Tuesday. Only a handful of people live in the towns.

In Frederick, the dissolution vote ended with a 2-2 tie. A measure to dissolve Frederick also was on the ballot last year but the vote couldn’t be counted because another community mistakenly cast ballots on the issue.

In Freeport, there were four votes at the polls to dissolve the town. Dissolving a town requires a two-thirds vote.

