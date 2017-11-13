2-year-old boy not buckled in car seat dies in rollover

Published:
Ambulance (KSN File)

MEADE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 2-year-old boy was killed when a Chevy Suburban rolled in southwest Kansas. The accident happened Sunday in Meade County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Suburban was traveling westbound on Meade County Road V. The Suburban was going around a curve, lost control, went into the ditch, and rolled.

Two-year-old Felipe James Tomas, of Friona, Texas, was killed. The patrol said he was not buckled in his car seat.

The two other occupants of the vehicle, 23-year-old Isabel Solis-Gomex and 34-year-old Vicente Tomas-Tino also of Friona, were transported to Meade District Hospital.

