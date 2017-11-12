Trump taunts Kim: ‘I would NEVER call him short and fat’

Donald Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Danang International Airport in Danang, Vietnam, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) – President Donald Trump is exchanging school yard taunts with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

Trump says in a tweet from Vietnam: “Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me “old,” when I would NEVER call him “short and fat?””

Trump goes on to say sarcastically, “Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend” and says that, “maybe someday that will happen!”

Trump has been working to rally global pressure against North Korea’s nuclear weapons program on a trip to Asia. That includes a stern speech delivered in South Korea.

Kim’s government responded to that speech by calling Trump an “old lunatic.”

