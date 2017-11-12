Olathe man arrested after 20-mile car chase

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Olathe man after a 20-mile car chase.

Deputies identified the man as Robert Joseph Calisti, 28, of Olathe.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 9:30 Saturday morning, a deputy stopped a gray 2002 Honda Civic with Missouri plates near 150th and Q. Road in Jackson County.

The vehicle’s tag showed up as a stolen vehicle out of Blue Springs, Missouri and the vehicle was reported stolen out of Lee Summit, Missouri.

The deputy ordered the driver to shut off the vehicle, but Calisti allegedly refused and fled the scene.

During the chase, deputies say the vehicle entered the parking entrance of the Banner Creek Animal Clinic and then drove through a yard of a home south of Holton.

The driver later drove through a Kansas Department of Transportation fence and then gained access to northbound US Highway 75 through the City of Holton.

The driver ended up driving into the Prairie Lake City Park, before crashing into a small creek and coming to a stop.

Calisti was taken into custody around 10:13 a.m.

Deputies say Calisti is being held in the Jackson County Jail on felony possession of stolen property, felony flee and eluding and a number of traffic crimes and drug charges. The sheriff’s office says he may face other charges.

Two other passengers were in the vehicle and have not been charged at this time.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.