Local Payless robbed at gunpoint

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is searching for a suspect after a local Payless was robbed Saturday.

Officer Charley Davidson tells us it happened at their location in the 2100 block of North Amidon around 1:45 p.m.

An employee at the store says a suspect indicated he had a gun and stole money.

Davidson says the suspect left in a dark green, 1990’s model, 4-door car.

No one was injury during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.