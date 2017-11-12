Local Payless robbed at gunpoint

By Published:
FILE - This Aug. 23, 2006, file photo shows a Payless store front. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is searching for a suspect after a local Payless was robbed Saturday.

Officer Charley Davidson tells us it happened at their location in the 2100 block of North Amidon around 1:45 p.m.

An employee at the store says a suspect indicated he had a gun and stole money.

Davidson says the suspect left in a dark green, 1990’s model, 4-door car.

No one was injury during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

