KBI, Beloit PD investigating man’s death in Beloit

BELOIT, Kan. (KSNW) – The KBI is investigating a death in Beloit.

According to Beloit Police Chief Dave Elam, officers and deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive man with a head injury in the 400 block of E. Court around 1:20 Saturday morning.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and Beloit Police Department are investigating the death and awaiting autopsy results.

Authorities said there is no reason to believe there is a threat to public safety.

This investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released.

