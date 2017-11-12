Haysville apartment fire does damage to 3 apartments

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire fighters responded to a fire in a Haysville apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 2:00 p.m. in the area of Sarah Lane and Hillcrest Avenue at the Village Apartment Homes. When crews arrived they found fire on the exterior of the building near the electrical panels.

Once crews were inside they were able to quickly assist everyone in safely exiting the apartment.

Crews said they did originally have some trouble with putting the fire out due to electrical arcing happening around the panels.

“The main difficulty was with the electrical, we couldn’t take that chance so we had to go inside and pull some of the ceiling down and some of the walls to get access to it and then follow it up through the three apartments,” said Bryan Ellis, Division Chief Sedgwick County Fire Department.

Tenants living in the three apartments affected by the fire will not be able to return to their units until repairs are completed.

