WWII hero honored posthumously in Augusta on Veterans Day

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – A hometown hero is being honored posthumously on Veterans Day in Augusta.

Sgt. Sus J. Gonzales, an Augusta native, served in the United States Army and enlisted to fight in World War II in 1941. During the war, he was with H Company 504th Parachute Infantry Division of 82nd Airborne Division.

He was deployed to Holland and took part in Operation Market Garden in September of 1944. Sgt. Gonzalez is credited with aiding British troops during the operation after they were pinned down by German patrol. Because of his actions, Gonzales was nominated for the Distinguished Conduct Medal.

The Distinguished Conduct Medal was the second highest military medal the British awarded in WWII. It is the highest honor a non-subject of the crown could receive.

Months later Sgt. Gonzales was among the forces that fought in the Battle of the Bulge, in Belgium. He was wounded during the battle and later died from his wounds. The British presented Sgt. Gonzales with the Distinguished Conduct Medal the day before he passed away. Gonzales’ family was unaware of his actions and honors, until recently.

A Brigadier General from the United Kingdom will be presenting the Distinguished Conduct Medal on Veterans Day to Gonzales’ 93-year-old sister, Esther Mayes, of Wichita. Mayes is Gonzales’ sole surviving sister. Frank Gonzales, Sus and Esther’s brother, was also killed during WWII. Frank Gonzales was recently inducted into the 35th Infantry Division Hall of Fame.

KSN’s Ashonti Ford is attending the honor ceremony held at the Kansas National Guard Armory in Augusta. For more on the story, tune into KSN News at 10:00.

