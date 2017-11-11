Wichita piano bar announces it’s closing in one week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ernie Biggs, a Wichita piano bar, announced today it will be closing its doors.

The piano bar said in a Facebook post that November 18 will be its last night open.

According to the business, it is not ruling out reopening in a different location at a later date. The announcement went on to thank the business’ staff and musicians, as well as the city of Wichita.

The piano bar has been in Wichita for five years.

