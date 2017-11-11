Navy veteran, US postal worker honors veterans with unique display

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A local postal worker and Navy veteran is honoring fellow veterans with a unique military display.

U.S. mail handler Lenard Hostetler said it took him nearly two years to make his tribute. He constructed it in the lobby of the Wichita postal facility.

The display has mannequins wearing uniforms representing each branch of the U.S. military. Over the display hangs a well-traveled banner signed by military personnel and veterans from around the world.

Hostetler said the U.S. Postal Service is one of the largest employers of veterans and that he hopes people who visit the facility will recognize the importance veterans play in everyday life.

“They look at that and they see that we have many people serving in the military for hundreds of years and they’re still serving , and they’re still protecting our freedoms,” said Hostetler, Navy veteran.

The tribute is on display in the lobby of the main postal facility located on 7100 W. Harry, near the Eisenhower Airport.

