Navy veteran, US postal worker honors veterans with unique display

By Published:
The display honors veterans and it was created by Lenard Hostetler, a Navy veteran and U.S. postal worker. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A local postal worker and Navy veteran is honoring fellow veterans with a unique military display.

U.S. mail handler Lenard Hostetler said it took him nearly two years to make his tribute. He constructed it in the lobby of the Wichita postal facility.

The display has mannequins wearing uniforms representing each branch of the U.S. military. Over the display hangs a well-traveled banner signed by military personnel and veterans from around the world.

Hostetler said the U.S. Postal Service is one of the largest employers of veterans and that he hopes people who visit the facility will recognize the importance veterans play in everyday life.

“They look at that and they see that we have many people serving in the military for hundreds of years and they’re still serving , and they’re still protecting our freedoms,” said Hostetler, Navy veteran.

The tribute is on display in the lobby of the main postal facility located on 7100 W. Harry, near the Eisenhower Airport.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s