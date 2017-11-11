Legislature’s sexual harassment policy called inadequate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A national expert on sexual harassment policies says the Kansas Legislature’s policy is inadequate, and some lawmakers acknowledge they didn’t know it existed.

The policy is under scrutiny after several women came forward with stories of sexual harassment in the statehouse or within Kansas politics. At the request of legislative leaders, the Women’s Foundation is reviewing the policy, which hasn’t been changed since 1994.

Merrick Rosen, a national expert on sexual harassment issue, says Kansas’ policy is lacking for many reasons.

The Wichita Eagle reports the policy doesn’t prohibit lawmakers from pursuing relationships with interns, and lawmakers involved in harassment aren’t identified in public reports.

New lawmakers are told during orientation that the Legislature has zero tolerance for sexual harassment. But lawmakers are not required to receive regular training.

