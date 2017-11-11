Gov. Brownback confident Kansas’ water will be preserved

Sam Brownback
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Gov. Sam Brownback says he is confident Kansas landowners will preserve the state’s water resources.

During the Governor’s Conference on the Future of Water in Manhattan Wednesday, Brownback predicted public support will grow for sustainable irrigation from the Ogallala Aquifer. He says he also believes better field-management practices will reduce degradation of reservoirs.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Brownback said working on the dwindling water supply continues to be the top issue for Kansas. He says other positive steps will be developing a mentality for conserving water, including use of technology to monitor soil moisture levels, to reduce water consumption and expand crop yields.

Brownback is expected to be leaving office before his term expires, pending approval of his nomination to serve as ambassador of international religious freedom.

