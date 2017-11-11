Chiefs DT Miller arrested in Florida for domestic battery

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Jail records show that Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Roy Miller has been arrested in Florida on a domestic battery charge.

The records show Miller was jailed shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. There are no details immediately available about the alleged battery or who was involved. The records do show that it involved a minor injury.

Court records show Miller has an initial appearance before a judge later Saturday. The records do not show whether he has a lawyer.

Miller, 30, played for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013 to 2017, when he signed with the Chiefs. The 6-foot-1, 320-pound lineman was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009 out of the University of Texas.

