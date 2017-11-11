Boil water advisory rescinded for Garden Plain

Related Coverage Boil water advisory issued for Garden Plain

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Garden Plain.

The advisory was issued because of chlorination malfunction.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier of KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescinding order following testing at a certified laboratory.

Laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Garden Plain indicate no evidence of contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

