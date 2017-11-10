WSU basketball season opener tips off tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – You can almost feel the excitement coming from the WSU campus tonight.

Tonight is the season opener in a brand new conference.

Students and fans are lined up waiting to get into Koch Arena and doors open at 5:20 p.m.

“I mean, come on. This is, this is quite the season that we’ve been waiting for,” said Matt Lester, Shocker 2010 alumnus. “I mean preseason top-10, so many returning experience for the team.”

The Shockers are facing UMKC for their first game in the American Athletic Conference.

