Shockers dominate in season opener, 109-57 over UMKC Kangaroos

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Shockers easily handled UMKC with a huge win over the Kangaroos.

The final score came down to 109-57, with the Shockers winning by a whopping 52 points.

Total dominance from the Shockers, especially the big guys — Shaq Morris, Darral Willis Jr., Rauno Nurger — who were draining three-pointers.

One focus of the game was on Landry Shamet and how he would look from coming back from an injury. He looked good, scoring 17 points in the season opener.

“I was thinking when I hurt my foot I was going to be out until Maui or maybe whenever you know but the fact of the matter is I’m back and I’m playing and it feels good to be back before you’re expected to be back,” said Landry Shamet, WSU Shockers guard.

“The way he shot the ball he looked very healthy in great shape,” added WSU Shockers Head Coach Gregg Marshall. “He’s going to be more better with the basketball all in all the first nine or 10 guys played well.”

Marshall did mention Conner Frankamp and his nine assists with only one turnover.

