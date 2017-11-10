Police respond to robbery at northeast Wichita convenience store

By Published: Updated:
Wichita Police Department (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a robbery early Friday morning. It happened around 4:40 a.m. at the Presto in the 2100 block of North Rock Road.

When officers arrived, they contacted two employees, a 23-year-old man and 23-year-old woman. The employees reported an unknown suspect entered the business armed with a handgun, took cash from the business, and fled on foot.

The suspect, a man in his 20’s, was reported to be wearing eyeglasses, red, white, and blue tennis shoes, and gloves. If anyone has any information, call Crime Stoppers 267-2111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s