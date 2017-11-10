Police respond to robbery at northeast Wichita convenience store

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a robbery early Friday morning. It happened around 4:40 a.m. at the Presto in the 2100 block of North Rock Road.

When officers arrived, they contacted two employees, a 23-year-old man and 23-year-old woman. The employees reported an unknown suspect entered the business armed with a handgun, took cash from the business, and fled on foot.

The suspect, a man in his 20’s, was reported to be wearing eyeglasses, red, white, and blue tennis shoes, and gloves. If anyone has any information, call Crime Stoppers 267-2111.

