Operation Holiday new distribution center at Towne West Square

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN is teaming up with Inter-Faith Ministries again this year to help through Operation Holiday.

Friday, the nonprofit announced this year’s distribution center will be the old Sears location at Towne West Square.

There will be 30,000 square feet of space for the community to donate to people in need.

“There’s adequate parking,” said Ashley Davis, director of Operation Holiday. “It’s easy to find. Nobody has to worry about whether or not they can, you know, get in and out. You know, a spot like this is designed to have large crowds.”

Officials say they expect to help about 14,000 people this year.

You can apply for assistance from operation holiday right now.

There are 11 sites around Wichita that will take applications through December 1.

