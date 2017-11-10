Naked man runs through 82-year-old woman’s home, tries on her clothing, police say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – A naked man ran through the home of an 82-year-old woman, stopping to try on her clothing, according to police.

Sylvia Garmon said she received the shock of her lifetime when she discovered a naked man running through her home.

According to Garmon, the man came through her garage door in New Symrna Beach on Tuesday morning.

She confronted the man, whom police identified as Joseph Vaglica, and called 911.

After calling 911, Garmon ran to find her stepson, who lives next door to her. Police said Vaglica streaked in and out of Garmon’s home and even tried on a few items of her clothing.

Garmon told WESH 2 News that Vaglica started banging on the windows and rolling around on the grass.

“He was running around the yard with his arms up,” she said.

Police said it appeared the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Vaglica was taken to a hospital and then eventually transported to jail in Volusia County.

